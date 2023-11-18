Take in the picturesque 17th century village of Little Crosby, rolling fields, local wildlife, history and end with a pint.

This circular walk is perfect to enjoy at any time of year but the scenery will look particularly spectacular as the trees and hedgerows turn from lush green to deep reds and browns in autumn and winter. And what’s more, it starts and ends at a pub.

It begins by taking in the Grade II listed stocks at Thornton village and passes the Broom’s Cross Scheduled Monument, which harks back to medieval times, before heading into the fields and country lanes of Sefton to enjoy the views and wildlife.

The picturesque village of Little Crosby, which was first documented in 1066, is lined with beautiful cottages from the 17th century and is the perfect place to stop for a coffee and a piece of cake along the route.

The whole 7km walk takes from two to three hours, depending on your pace, and there is the opportunity for a well-earned pint at the end.

1 . Thornton & Little Crosby circular walk This gentle 7km walk starts and ends at the Nags Head pub on Green Lane in Thornton - perfect for a well earned pint when you return. Photo: Dominic Raynor

2 . Thornton & Little Crosby circular walk From the Nags Head, quickly cross over Green Lane to take a look at the old stocks and sundial in Thornton village. The Grade II listed monuments date back to the late 18th century. Photo: Dominic Raynor

3 . Thornton & Little Crosby circular walk Cross back over Green Lane and head down Holgate lane (opposite) until it turns into a footpath as we head away from Thornton village. At the end, safely cross over Broom’s Cross Road and enter the fields opposite. Photo: Dominic Raynor