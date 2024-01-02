Liverpool welcomed a number of new shops, entertainment venues and restaurants in 2023, from Gravity Max to a sparkling new Marks and Spencers store in Liverpool ONE. And, more openings are coming.
Several businesses have already announced plans to open new venues in Liverpool in 2024, with some opening in just a couple of weeks.
From a health and wellness cafe to Liverpool's biggest multi-purpose venue, here are some of the most exciting new openings you can expect in 2024...
1. The Jacaranda, Baltic Triangle
Slater Street's iconic bar, The Jacaranda, is opening a second venue in the Baltic Triangle. Expected to open in January 2024, Jacaranda Baltic will be a record store, bar and live music venue. Photo: The Jacaranda
2. Pomegranate, Old Hall Street
Pomegranate is set to open on Old Hall Street in January 2024, offering healthy treats and coffee. The cafe will focus on health and wellness and offer a range of vegan dishes. Photo: Pomegranate Liverpool
3. The Real Greek, Paradise Street
The Real Greek is set to take over a 3,900 sq ft unit on Paradise Street in Liverpool ONE. The restaurant will offer an authentic Greek dining experience, serving cold and hot meze, as well as sweet Greek treats such as Baklava and a range of drinks. An official opening date for the venue has not yet been announced.
Photo: The Real Greek
4. Elif, Castle Street
Popular restaurant Elif will open a new venue on Castle Street in 2024. The team say the 'iconic NatWest Bank on Castle Street will soon rise again as a glorious Turkish restaurant'. An official opening date has not yet been revealed.
Photo: Elif