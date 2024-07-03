3 . Castore

Thomas and Philip Beahon started their business, Castore, in their parents’ Wirral kitchen. Modelled by England cricketers and fans alike, the blue bucket hats made by Castore soon sold out during the Ashes. The £25 hats were 'flipped' on eBay by savvy buyers for £60. The Beahon brothers launched their clothing brand in 2016, quickly moving on from making hoodies and t-shirts to the official kit used by national teams. High-profile brand ambassadors as well as investment from Sir Andy Murray and the Issa brothers have helped supercharge the business. They recently signed a multi-year deal with Everton FC as kit manufacturers and sponsors at the new Everton Stadium. | Insider Media