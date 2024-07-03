Liverpool is a beautiful city known for its magnificent architecture, rich culture and world-famously talented people. But, it’s also the birthplace of some huge businesses that everyone across the UK has heard of.
Many successful firms actually started out in Liverpool, or Merseyside, and have gone to create well-known products stored in cupboards up and down the country and popular shops that are dotted along UK high streets.
From a world-famous toy brand and an iconic alcohol beverage to one of the UK’s favourite discount stores, here are some of the most famous businesses that you can thank Merseyside for...
1. Home Bargains
Now a reclusive billionaire businessman, Tom Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was just 21 years old. He reportedly founded the brand using a bank overdraft and it now has more than 550 stores, employing more than 22,000 staff. | Adobe Stock
2. Littlewoods
Founded in Liverpool by Sir John Moores and his brother Cecil, Littlewoods started as the Football Pools in 1923. Over the years, their business evolved into mail order catalogues and retail stores, and Littlewoods became a household name across the UK. The brothers were known for looking after their employees but the company came to an end in 2005. The Very Group keeps the name running with online retailer Littlewoods.com, which is based in Speke. | Getty Images
3. Castore
Thomas and Philip Beahon started their business, Castore, in their parents’ Wirral kitchen. Modelled by England cricketers and fans alike, the blue bucket hats made by Castore soon sold out during the Ashes. The £25 hats were 'flipped' on eBay by savvy buyers for £60. The Beahon brothers launched their clothing brand in 2016, quickly moving on from making hoodies and t-shirts to the official kit used by national teams. High-profile brand ambassadors as well as investment from Sir Andy Murray and the Issa brothers have helped supercharge the business. They recently signed a multi-year deal with Everton FC as kit manufacturers and sponsors at the new Everton Stadium. | Insider Media
4. Princes
Dating back to 1880, Princes started as a fish importing business in Liverpool, bringing tinned lobster over from Canada. Known for its corned beef, salmon, canned fruit and much more, Princes' headquarters are still located in Liverpool, in the famous Royal Liver Building. | Adobe Stock
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.