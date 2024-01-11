Liverpool is home to beautiful monuments and stunning architecture, but there are also a number of derelict buildings that blight the local landscape.
Despite vast amounts of money being invested into the regeneration of the city and surrounding areas, local residents would love to see these ugly eyesores tackled.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which derelict buildings they hope will either be demolished or spruced up in the next 12 months.
From abandoned pubs to buildings that are looking rather tired, here are some of the key eyesores that local residents think ruin our beautiful city.
1. Everton Library, Everton
Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. The library could potentially cost five million to restore to its former glory. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Royal, Bankhall Street/Stanley Road
The Royal on Bankhall Street/Stanley Road is one of many Stanley Road pubs to sadly close and is missed by locals. The once beautiful building has stood derelict for a number of years and our readers wish to see it restored or removed. Photo: Google
3. The old Royal Hospital, Mount Vernon Street
Our readers think the old Royal building is quite the eye sore and it was also voted the fourth ugliest building in the UK. Plans have been announced to turn the old site into a health sciences campus and demolition work is underway. However, the demolition is not expected to be completed until 2026. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
4. Britannia Adelphi Hotel, Ranelagh St
The Britannia Adelphi Hotel is still open and taking bookings, however, it is widely regarded as one of Liverpool's ugliest buildings. The once glorious hotel is sadly looking rather run down and has earned a poor name over recent years, with bad reviews. It would be great to see work done to improve it. Photo: Wikimedia Commons