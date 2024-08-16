Liverpool has a rich and interesting maritime history and, as a result, some pretty amazing ships have landed at its docks.

The city’s first ever commercial wet dock opened in 1715, known as Thomas Steer’s Dock or the Old Dock, and was an immediate success. Further docks continued to be built as Liverpool quickly rose in international importance and, by the 19th century, it was considered to be one of the greatest ports in the world.

Also considered the ‘spiritual home’ of the Cunard Line, Liverpool has a strong historical connection to cruise ships, with Cunard’s Britannia setting off on her maiden voyage from Liverpool to Boston in 1840, and White Star also being based in the city.

Princes' Landing Stage at Prince's Dock opened in the 1870s and was the main ferry terminal in Liverpool until 2007, when the new ‘Liverpool Cruise Terminal’ opened at Princes Parade. A number of impressive cruise liners have been seen in the city over the years and around 100 huge ships still visit Liverpool each year.

Liverpool’s shipping history isn’t all positive though, with links to the slave trade industry in 1700s and the devastating Titanic tragedy. Though White Star’s Titanic never actually visited the city, she was registered to Liverpool and carried the city’s name on her stern. After she struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, more than 1,500 people died and many of the survivors were brought back to Liverpool to tell the terrible tale.

Despite the tragedy, huge cruise ships remain popular today and stunning liners continue to be built. The cruise industry in Liverpool continues to boom and the planned addition of a new floating pontoon to Liverpool Cruise Terminal is expected to allow for the simultaneous berthing of two 300-metre ships and up to 7,000 passengers a day.

While the city continues to welcome luxury liners, such as the Viking Neptune and Disney Dream, throughout the busy summer period, we have taken a look back at some of the magnificent ships that have docked in Liverpool over the years - from the SS Megantic to the Mauretania.

1 . Liverpool docks, 1815 A view of Liverpool and the docks, taken from 'the opposite side of the River' in 1815. From A Voyage Around Great Britain Undertaken between the Years 1814 and 1825 by William Daniell. | Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images

2 . Atlantic, 1850 The United States Mail Steam-Ship 'Atlantic' entering the Mersey in 1850. The Atlantic arrived at Liverpool on May 10. | Heritage Images via Getty Images

3 . Great Eastern, 1861 Troops boarding the Great Eastern steamship in Liverpool on their way to reinforce Canadian garrisons in 1861. | HultonArchive/Illustrated London News/Getty Images

4 . SS Etruria, 1890-1910 A large group of people converge on the steam ship, SS Etruria, on the Pier Head in Liverpool. 1890-1910. | Heritage Images/Getty Images