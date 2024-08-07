Designed by Walter Aubrey Thomas, construction of the Royal Liver Building began in 1908 and it was one of the first buildings in the world to be built using reinforced concrete.

Built to house the Royal Liver Assurance group, the grand building officially opened in 1911 and later became one of most iconic landmarks in Liverpool, with the huge Liver Birds - Bella and Bertie - watching over the city. The two birds adoring the clock towers are said to protect the city and sailors coming into the port. They have become iconic symbols of Liverpool and it is said that the city would cease to exist without them.

Granted Grade I Listed status in 1966, the Royal Liver Building was once the tallest building in the UK but it is now just the fifth tallest in Liverpool. Standing at 12 storeys, it is home to a number of businesses as well as the RLB360 attraction, allowing tourists to see inside.

The stunning monument survived the Liverpool Blitz during World War Two and has been the backdrop for many major events in the city, and even featured in a number of blockbuster movies.

Here, we take a look back at its 113 year history and celebrate what is arguably Liverpool’s most instantly recognisable landmark.

1 . Over 110 years of the Royal Liver Building At 7.6 metres in diameter the clock faces on Liverpool’s famous waterfront building are bigger than those on the Elizabeth Tower in London that houses the famous Big Ben bell. They are just a mere 6.9 metres across. If it was a physical clock face, you could perhaps use it as a massive dining table for 40 dignitaries - which is exactly what clockmakers Gent & Co of Leicester did before the grand opening of their Liver Bird timepieces on June 22, 1911. | Royal Liver Assurance Co.

2 . Over 110 years of the Royal Liver Building Men who worked on the Liver Building pictured with one the clock's huge minute hands. | Messrs Gent and Co.

3 . Over 110 years of the Royal Liver Building Liverpool's Canning Dock between 1924 and 1926. The city grew rapidly in importance as a port in the 18th century with the growth of trade, including the transport of slaves, with America and the West Indies. The Liver Building and the Port of Liverpool Building are in the background. | Print Collector/Getty Images