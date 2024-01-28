Founded by King John in 1207, Liverpool originally consisted of just seven medieval streets. But from those humble beginnings the small outpost developed into one of the most significant ports in the world and evolved into the unique and wonderful city it is today.

Many historical buildings were constructed throughout the years and Liverpool is known for its beautiful architecture. It has more than 2,500 listed buildings protected from being altered or demolished.

Some of those ancient buildings are iconic, such as the Liverpool Town Hall, Speke Hall or the Bluecoat Chambers, but others you may walk past on a daily basis and not even notice.

Take a look through our image gallery to see 13 of the oldest buildings in the city, listed in chronological order.

1 . All Saints Church - 14th century All Saints' Church in Childwall is a Grade I listed building and is the only medieval church remaining in Liverpool. Built from red sandstone, the oldest section, the chancel, dates from the 14th century. The tower and spire were demolished and rebuilt in 1810–11. It is still an active Anglican parish church and stands next to the ‘Bloody Acre’ - a piece of land associated with elves, witches and druids. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Speke Hall - 1530 Built in 1530, Speke Hall is a wood-framed wattle-and-daub Tudor manor house, it is one of the finest surviving examples of its kind. Now owned by the National Trust, it was built by the Norris family, who owned the beautiful property for many generations. The public are able to visit Speke Hall and its huge grounds. Photo: Mrallen - stock.adobe.com

3 . Croxteth Hall - 1575 Croxteth Hall was built in 1575 and is the former country estate and ancestral home of the Molyneux family, the Earls of Sefton. It has been extended in several styles since: Tudor, Georgian, and Queen Anne. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams, which the public are able to visit. Photo: Tony Davies Photogra - stock.ado

4 . Tue Brook House - 1615 Tue Brook House was built in 1615 and was used as a farmhouse for many years. Some of the original wattle and daub construction remains and is preserved behind glass panels. It also contains a priest hide located in the chimney breast. It is now owned by a local Liverpool family and surrounded by semi-detached houses. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia