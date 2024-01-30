Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While Liverpool has been recognised as becoming a 'national leader' in events hosting, after its brilliant Eurovision efforts, local residents believe the city still needs major improvements.

We asked our readers what upgrades or changes they would like to see in Liverpool throughout 2024 and received a large number of responses.

While some local residents wanted to see a reduction in knife crime and a larger police presence, others noted issues with public transport, and our roads, as well as wanting to see better support for rough sleepers.

Improvements LiverpoolWorld readers would like to see in Liverpool and Merseyside

"Fix the roads properly and stop putting traffic lights everywhere, usually a give way sign will do." - Graham Staniford

"More literary events for Liverpool authors." - Conrad Jones

"A monorail system from town to the Bramley-Moore Dock and Anfield." - Raymond Paul

"Repair all the roads and build more houses." - Frances Renner

"Bigger patrols, bigger sentences for knife carrying/crime. Zero tolerance for carrying etc. Give us our city back." - Neil Okell

"A new council with a vision for the city." - Anthony Grice

"The whole city needs a deep clean, especially the city centre and updating, never seen it look so dirty and rundown." (as well as better spending, housing for the homeless and more) - Terri Igwe-Hemmings

"Better public transport." - Imber Clump

"People to stop carrying knives." - Betty Ormand

"For the lost train services out of Lime Street that run before the pandemic to return. Also for the streets to be cleaned and blasted." - Stephen Duncan

"Definitely sort out public transport, some areas very poorly served. We are moving as everything stops at 6pm. When I say everything I mean the one bus that comes anywhere near where we live! I thought the aim was to reduce car usage, fat chance." - Linda Clark

"More double decker buses on the 47 between Liverpool and Crossens. Not enough seats on a single decker bus." - Daniel Smith

"A fully integrated public transport system that works." - Daniel Reynolds

"The police to do their job and stop the selling of drugs. It's literally the route to every issue in this city." - Michael Thomas

"Proper councillors." - Terry Curry

"Sort homeless out not fair no one would like to be like that. Get Tories out, clean everywhere up and trees cut back - all disgrace." - Carol Williams

"New Liverpool City Council because they are dragging this city through the mud and also a new planning department because they couldn't plan a kids party." - Ronnie Gardner

"When visiting Liverpool Walton Centre, I walked to Stonedale Park on the East Lancs Road. The hedges and fields were full of litter. That includes the kids playground at Walton Hall park. The council need to make a big effort to clean it all up and also provide more bins, making sure they're regularly emptied. Tourists will return if the place is tidy." - Steve Cooper

"Ferries to France." - Sheila Yalias

"A family pub that serves food in Anfield on non match days, something for the residents." - Denise Campbell

"Help the homeless." - Wes Miller

"Invest more money into Toxteth and repair the Welsh Presbyterian Church." - Emma Barratt

"Clean up the city centre it’s scruffy and dirty." - Sheila Power