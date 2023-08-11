Improvements that could make Liverpool a better place to live according to you

From housing the homeless to fixing potholes and ‘dire’ bus services, our readers had a lot of suggestions.

We love Liverpool and can’t imagine living anywhere else, but there are always things that could make the city better.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share the improvements they would like to see in Liverpool and received a large number of responses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From housing the homeless to improving public transport and better disabled access in the city centre, to fixing potholes and putting more bins around the city, people had a lot to say.

Improvements our readers would like to see across Liverpool and Merseyside:

“Loads more police patrolling and in general just many more police” - Kathy Cannell

“Clean up the dirty streets in Liverpool city centre” - June Rice

“More public toilets” - Margie Grace

“Fix the potholes, cheaper parking in town and airport, more police” - Gladys de Visser

“Ban electric bikes from pedestrian areas and get them on the road where they belong” - Janet Murray

“Fix the roads” - Tim Sant

“Reduce knife and gun crime, give young people to pursue their dreams - clubs that encourage education, hobbies etc. Clean our streets up, put a bit of pride back in our city” - Maureen Jenner

“Free parking” - Nadine Hill

“Potholes are a disgrace, Liverpool shopping park to be completed, cheaper car parking, more public toilets, house the homeless” - Margi Garner

“More buses and would like the trams back” - Chandra Ghosh

“Better bus services for the north of the city as what we have is dire” - Steph Ellison

“Give the homeless homes” Moira Kelly

“More lanes on the strand” - Adam Jackson

“Make it compulsory to learn about our local area and show to take pride in it in schools” - Penny Read

“Sort out proper disabled access to cross the roads and get pavements lower” - Bunty Jones

“Parks, so many parks without a playground” - Megan New

“Potholes fixed roads are a disgrace” - Lynne Powell

“Dropped pavements for wheelchairs and scooters” - Karen M Linley

“Fix the forever potholes on the East Lancs” - Victoria Louise Boyle

“Get rid of all the rubbish on the streets. The road alongside the Jaguar factory is full of rubbish” - Sheila Bartlett

“I would like dog owners to be fined if they are not carrying poo bags when they are out walking their dogs” - Mark South

Other improvements mentioned included bus links to the Pier Head and the Baltic Triangle, removing the one way system in Liverpool City Centre, roads being swept, 24 hour restaurants and pubs and Merseyside’s name being changed to Greater Liverpool.