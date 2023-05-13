There’s plenty of fantastic buildings in the city that have a storied history dating back centuries.

Liverpool is known for its beautiful architecture and is a city steeped in history, with more than 2,500 listed buildings protected from being altered or demolished.

Dating back to 1530, the city’s oldest building is still available for the public to visit, as are many of the other beautiful structures in Liverpool.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of the oldest buildings in the city.

1 . Speke Hall Built in 1530, Speke Hall is a Tudor manor house, owned by the National Trust. It was built by the Norris family, who owned the beautiful property for many generations. The public are able to visit Speke Hall and its huge grounds. Photo: David Dixon CC 2.0

2 . Croxteth Hall Croxteth Hall was built in 1575, and additional wings have been added to it since. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which the public are able to visit. Photo: Tony Davies Photogra - stock.adobe

3 . Tue Brook House Tue Brook House was built in 1615 and used as a farmhouse for many years. It is now owned by a local family and surrounded by semi-detached houses. Photo: Sue Adair/Wikimedia

4 . Toxteth Unitarian Chapel Built in 1618, Toxteth Unitarian Chapel was known as The Ancient Chapel of Toxteth until the 1830s. It still holds Unitarian services every fortnight. Photo: Neil Evans via Wikimedia

