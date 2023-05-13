Register
In pictures: 12 of the oldest buildings in Liverpool still standing today in chronological order

There’s plenty of fantastic buildings in the city that have a storied history dating back centuries.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 13th May 2023, 11:40 BST

Liverpool is known for its beautiful architecture and is a city steeped in history, with more than 2,500 listed buildings protected from being altered or demolished.

Dating back to 1530, the city’s oldest building is still available for the public to visit, as are many of the other beautiful structures in Liverpool.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of the oldest buildings in the city.

Built in 1530, Speke Hall is a Tudor manor house, owned by the National Trust. It was built by the Norris family, who owned the beautiful property for many generations. The public are able to visit Speke Hall and its huge grounds.

1. Speke Hall

Built in 1530, Speke Hall is a Tudor manor house, owned by the National Trust. It was built by the Norris family, who owned the beautiful property for many generations. The public are able to visit Speke Hall and its huge grounds.

Croxteth Hall was built in 1575, and additional wings have been added to it since. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which the public are able to visit.

2. Croxteth Hall

Croxteth Hall was built in 1575, and additional wings have been added to it since. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which the public are able to visit.

Tue Brook House was built in 1615 and used as a farmhouse for many years. It is now owned by a local family and surrounded by semi-detached houses.

3. Tue Brook House

Tue Brook House was built in 1615 and used as a farmhouse for many years. It is now owned by a local family and surrounded by semi-detached houses.

Built in 1618, Toxteth Unitarian Chapel was known as The Ancient Chapel of Toxteth until the 1830s. It still holds Unitarian services every fortnight.

4. Toxteth Unitarian Chapel

Built in 1618, Toxteth Unitarian Chapel was known as The Ancient Chapel of Toxteth until the 1830s. It still holds Unitarian services every fortnight.

