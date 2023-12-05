Register
Care home judged as 'good' in Knowsley

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
A care home has been given a positive rating in Knowsley.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Hillside Care Home, was rated as 'good' on November 2. The home was last inspected on September 12.

A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.