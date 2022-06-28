Census 2021: First results show Knowsley’s population has grown over past decade

A woman logs on to the Census 2021 website ahead of all households being asked to complete the census ahead of Census Day on Sunday. Picture date: Saturday March 20, 2021.

The first results of the 2021 census are in – and they show Knowsley has seen its population swell over the last decade.

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in Knowsley.

On census day, 154,500 people were living in the area – up 6% from 145,893 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 1,786 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 1,687 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Knowsley’s population is now 47.8% male and 52.2% female, meaning there is now a higher proportion of men in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in Knowsley were 47.5% male and 52.5% female.

It also shows the area has seen a rise in the proportion of both young children and the elderly – a decade ago the population was made up of 11.9% under-10s and 15.8% over-65s, but this had changed to 12.4% and 17% respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 5.2% increase in the North West, where the population rose to 7,417,300 from 7,052,177 in 2011.

There were 24.7 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of Knowsley:

1981: 172,9911991: 152,0912001: 150,4582011: 145,8932021: 154,500

Historic populations of the North West: