Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
5 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
6 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
7 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
8 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
9 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Food hygiene ratings given to five Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Virtual Reality Hub Limited at New Lodge Industrial Estate, South Boundary Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on February 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Mermaid Tavern at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Lou's at 17 Chapel Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on March 23

    • Rated 5: The Street Kitchen at The Park Brow Hotel, 22 Park Brow Drive, Southdene, Kirkby; rated on March 15

    • Rated 1: Copplehouse Fish Bar at 48 Copplehouse Lane, Fazakerley, Knowsley; rated on February 21