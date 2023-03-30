Food hygiene ratings given to five Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Virtual Reality Hub Limited at New Lodge Industrial Estate, South Boundary Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Mermaid Tavern at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lou's at 17 Chapel Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Street Kitchen at The Park Brow Hotel, 22 Park Brow Drive, Southdene, Kirkby; rated on March 15

Advertisement

Advertisement