Food hygiene ratings given to five Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Virtual Reality Hub Limited at New Lodge Industrial Estate, South Boundary Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Mermaid Tavern at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lou's at 17 Chapel Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: The Street Kitchen at The Park Brow Hotel, 22 Park Brow Drive, Southdene, Kirkby; rated on March 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 1: Copplehouse Fish Bar at 48 Copplehouse Lane, Fazakerley, Knowsley; rated on February 21