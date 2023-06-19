Food hygiene ratings given to seven Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sayers at 7 Childwall Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Spud 2 Go at Southdene Community Centre, 4 Broad Lane, Southdene, Kirkby; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Cafe at Tesco Extra, Cables Retail Park, Steley Way, Prescot; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Keeleys at 12 The Halewood Shopping Centre, Leathers Lane, Halewood, Knowsley; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Station Coffee House at Bridge Road, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on June 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Watchmaker at 60 - 62 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on June 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: