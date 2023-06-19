Register
Food hygiene ratings given to seven Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Sayers at 7 Childwall Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Spud 2 Go at Southdene Community Centre, 4 Broad Lane, Southdene, Kirkby; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: The Cafe at Tesco Extra, Cables Retail Park, Steley Way, Prescot; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Keeleys at 12 The Halewood Shopping Centre, Leathers Lane, Halewood, Knowsley; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Station Coffee House at Bridge Road, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on June 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Watchmaker at 60 - 62 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on June 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 2: Kirkby Kebab House at 25 Broad Lane, Southdene, Kirkby, Knowsley; rated on March 7