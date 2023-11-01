Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
QVC - Graysons, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at South Boundary Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby, Knowsley was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.

And Orient Express, a takeaway at 48 James Holt Avenue, Westvale, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of two on September 26.