Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
QVC - Graysons, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at South Boundary Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby, Knowsley was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.
And Orient Express, a takeaway at 48 James Holt Avenue, Westvale, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of two on September 26.