Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
El Pueblo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 - 66 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.
And Martin's Deli, a takeaway at 29 & 30 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of four on December 7.