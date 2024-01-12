Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
El Pueblo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 - 66 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.

And Martin's Deli, a takeaway at 29 & 30 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of four on December 7.