Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mino's Cafe, at 5 Broad Lane, Southdene, Kirkby, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Baxterstorey Catering Ltd, at Amazon Uk Services Unit 1 Plp Knowsley, Marl Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby was given a score of two on January 25.