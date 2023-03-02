Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mino's Cafe, at 5 Broad Lane, Southdene, Kirkby, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.
And Baxterstorey Catering Ltd, at Amazon Uk Services Unit 1 Plp Knowsley, Marl Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby was given a score of two on January 25.
It means that of Knowsley's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.