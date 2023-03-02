Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mino's Cafe, at 5 Broad Lane, Southdene, Kirkby, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.

And Baxterstorey Catering Ltd, at Amazon Uk Services Unit 1 Plp Knowsley, Marl Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby was given a score of two on January 25.

It means that of Knowsley's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.