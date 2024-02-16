Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Rustik, at 3 Hall Lane, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
And The Mixing Bowl, at The Old School House, St Johns Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of two on January 11.
It means that of Knowsley's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.