Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Rustik, at 3 Hall Lane, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

And The Mixing Bowl, at The Old School House, St Johns Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of two on January 11.

It means that of Knowsley's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.