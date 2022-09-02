Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Brunch At No.10, at 10 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.
And Gold Star, at 6 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley was given a score of two on July 28.
It means that of Knowsley's 112 takeaways with ratings, 53 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.