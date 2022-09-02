Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley takeaways

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Brunch At No.10, at 10 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.

And Gold Star, at 6 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley was given a score of two on July 28.