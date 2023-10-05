Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Martin's Deli, at 29 & 30 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 21.

And Lukes Chippy, at 88 St Chads Parade, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was given a score of one on August 30.

It means that of Knowsley's 105 takeaways with ratings, 51 (49%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.