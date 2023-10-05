Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Martin's Deli, at 29 & 30 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 21.
And Lukes Chippy, at 88 St Chads Parade, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was given a score of one on August 30.
It means that of Knowsley's 105 takeaways with ratings, 51 (49%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.