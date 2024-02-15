Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Chippy, at 89 Longview Drive, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Happy Seasons, at 98 Page Moss Lane, Roby, Knowsley was given a score of one on January 10.
It means that of Knowsley's 101 takeaways with ratings, 52 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.