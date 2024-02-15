Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Chippy, at 89 Longview Drive, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Happy Seasons, at 98 Page Moss Lane, Roby, Knowsley was given a score of one on January 10.

It means that of Knowsley's 101 takeaways with ratings, 52 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.