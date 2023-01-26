Food hygiene ratings handed to four Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Coffee House at 38 - 40 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 0: Unicorn Inn at 405 Cronton Road, Cronton, Knowsley; rated on December 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Gold Star at 6 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on December 15

Advertisement