Food hygiene ratings handed to four Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Coffee House at 38 - 40 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 0: Unicorn Inn at 405 Cronton Road, Cronton, Knowsley; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Gold Star at 6 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on December 15
• Rated 2: Golden Star Fish And Chips at 35 Roughwood Drive, Northwood, Kirkby, Knowsley; rated on December 21