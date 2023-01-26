Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: The Coffee House at 38 - 40 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on October 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 0: Unicorn Inn at 405 Cronton Road, Cronton, Knowsley; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 3: Gold Star at 6 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on December 15

    • Rated 2: Golden Star Fish And Chips at 35 Roughwood Drive, Northwood, Kirkby, Knowsley; rated on December 21