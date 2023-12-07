Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Iamtech at Work World Knowsley Community College, 599 Princess Drive, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on November 29

    • Rated 3: Huyton Village Green at Unit 1 Cavendish Walk, Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on November 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Old Bank at 601 Princess Drive, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on November 29

    • Rated 5: Parklands Club at 1a Parklands, Cronton, Knowsley; rated on October 13

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Sovs Takeaway Snacks at Brightside House, Bradman Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on November 1

    • Rated 2: Subway at 18 - 20 Sherborne Square, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on October 10