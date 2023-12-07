Food hygiene ratings handed to six Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Iamtech at Work World Knowsley Community College, 599 Princess Drive, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on November 29

• Rated 3: Huyton Village Green at Unit 1 Cavendish Walk, Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Old Bank at 601 Princess Drive, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Parklands Club at 1a Parklands, Cronton, Knowsley; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 2: Sovs Takeaway Snacks at Brightside House, Bradman Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on November 1