Food hygiene ratings handed to three Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Crawford Bistro at Alamein Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Whitakers Garden Centre Cafe at Whitakers Garden Centre, Manchester Road, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on August 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: The Market Plaice at 7 Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley; rated on June 8