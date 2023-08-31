Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Crawford Bistro at Alamein Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: Whitakers Garden Centre Cafe at Whitakers Garden Centre, Manchester Road, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on August 24

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: The Market Plaice at 7 Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley; rated on June 8