Food hygiene ratings handed to three Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pepe's Peri Peri at 13 The Halewood Shopping Centre, Leathers Lane, Halewood, Knowsley; rated on August 16
• Rated 3: Julie's Cafe at 77 Longview Drive, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on August 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Euro Kebab at 185 Warrington Road, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on September 27