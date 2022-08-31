Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Oasis Restaurant And Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knowsley Safari Park, Prescot Bypass, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
And Dominos Pizza, a takeaway at 29 Cavendish Walk, Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of five on August 3.