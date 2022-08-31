Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:50 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Oasis Restaurant And Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knowsley Safari Park, Prescot Bypass, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

And Dominos Pizza, a takeaway at 29 Cavendish Walk, Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of five on August 3.