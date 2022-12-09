Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
17 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Brambles, at 126 - 128 Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.

And The Premier, at 15 - 17 Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of three on November 3.

It means that of Knowsley's 56 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.