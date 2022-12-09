Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Brambles, at 126 - 128 Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.

Advertisement

And The Premier, at 15 - 17 Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of three on November 3.