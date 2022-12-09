Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Brambles, at 126 - 128 Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.
And The Premier, at 15 - 17 Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of three on November 3.
It means that of Knowsley's 56 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.