Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dani's Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Kingsway Supper Bar, a takeaway at 3 Gentwood Parade, Kingsway, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of one on March 15.