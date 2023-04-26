Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Taco Bell, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 15, Irlam Drive, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 20.
And Uno Pizza, a takeaway at 15 Chapel Street, Prescot, Knowsley was given a score of zero on March 21.