Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Coffee Wagon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knowsley Leisure And Culture Park, Longview Drive, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.
And Pizza Kings, a takeaway at 11 Kingsway Parade, Kingsway, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of three on June 14.