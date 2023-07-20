Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Coffee Wagon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knowsley Leisure And Culture Park, Longview Drive, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

And Pizza Kings, a takeaway at 11 Kingsway Parade, Kingsway, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of three on June 14.