Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Eurest At Asda, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Asda Wallmart, Huyton Lane, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 10.

And Subway, a takeaway at 18 - 20 Sherborne Square, Huyton, Knowsley was also given a score of two on October 10.