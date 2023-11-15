Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Eurest At Asda, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Asda Wallmart, Huyton Lane, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 10.
And Subway, a takeaway at 18 - 20 Sherborne Square, Huyton, Knowsley was also given a score of two on October 10.