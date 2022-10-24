Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subway, at 3 The Croft, Stockbridge Village, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Prepfresh, at 15 Tarbock Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of four on October 20.
It means that of Knowsley's 111 takeaways with ratings, 53 (48%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.