Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Subway, at 3 The Croft, Stockbridge Village, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.

And Prepfresh, at 15 Tarbock Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of four on October 20.