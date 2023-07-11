Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Martin's Deli, at 29 & 30 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.
And May Bo Takeaway, at 26 Molyneux Drive, Prescot, Knowsley was also given a score of one on June 5.
It means that of Knowsley's 104 takeaways with ratings, 51 (49%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.