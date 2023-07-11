Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Martin's Deli, at 29 & 30 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.

And May Bo Takeaway, at 26 Molyneux Drive, Prescot, Knowsley was also given a score of one on June 5.

It means that of Knowsley's 104 takeaways with ratings, 51 (49%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.