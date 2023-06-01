Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Lakeside Bar & Grill at 14a Kings Drive, Kings Business Park, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on May 26

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Spice Village at 13 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on May 25