Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Lakeside Bar & Grill at 14a Kings Drive, Kings Business Park, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on May 26
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Spice Village at 13 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Greggs at 45a Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley; rated on May 19