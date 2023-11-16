Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Spice Of Life Restaurant at Whiston Hospital, Warrington Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on November 7

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Farmhouse Kitchen at 68 Sugar Lane, Knowsley Village, Knowsley; rated on November 13

    • Rated 5: Whiston Chippy at 2 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on November 13