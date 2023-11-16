Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Spice Of Life Restaurant at Whiston Hospital, Warrington Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on November 7
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Farmhouse Kitchen at 68 Sugar Lane, Knowsley Village, Knowsley; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Whiston Chippy at 2 Greenes Road, Whiston, Knowsley; rated on November 13