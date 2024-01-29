Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Tempest at 54 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Yada at 64 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on January 25
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Shere Khan Xprescot at Shere Khan Indian Takeaway, 19 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on January 24