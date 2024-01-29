Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Tempest at 54 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Yada at 64 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on January 25

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Shere Khan Xprescot at Shere Khan Indian Takeaway, 19 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley; rated on January 24