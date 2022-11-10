Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Market Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 - 10 Newtown Gardens, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.
And The Hub, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lichfield Road, Halewood, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 3.