Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Market Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 - 10 Newtown Gardens, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.

And The Hub, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lichfield Road, Halewood, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 3.