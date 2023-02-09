Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Ledgend's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 High Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.
And Huyton Village Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 21 Sherborne Square, Huyton, Knowsley was also given a score of five on February 2.