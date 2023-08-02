Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
McDonald's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cables Retail Park, Steley Way, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
And Subway, a takeaway at 2 Dragon Lane, Whiston, Knowsley was also given a score of five on June 28.