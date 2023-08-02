Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

McDonald's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cables Retail Park, Steley Way, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

And Subway, a takeaway at 2 Dragon Lane, Whiston, Knowsley was also given a score of five on June 28.