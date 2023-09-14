Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Hare And Hounds, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cronton Road, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.
And McDonald's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hall Lane, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of five on September 4.