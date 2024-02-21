Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Maturo Meat House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 79 - 81 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 20.
And Pat's Place, a takeaway at Webber Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of five on February 8.