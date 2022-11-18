Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
Adventure Cove Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Halewood Leisure Centre, Baileys Lane, Halewood, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.
And Sopranos Pizza Shop, a takeaway at Glovers Brow, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 14.