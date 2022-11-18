Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Adventure Cove Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Halewood Leisure Centre, Baileys Lane, Halewood, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.

And Sopranos Pizza Shop, a takeaway at Glovers Brow, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 14.