Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
ALS Inspection UK Ltd, at Caddick Road, Knowsley Business Park, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.
And Eurest@Virgin Media, at The Turner Building, School Lane, Knowsley Business Park, Knowsley was also given a score of five on October 5.
It means that of Knowsley's 117 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 76 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.