Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Healthy Kitchen at Rockfield House, Gale Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Coopers Lane Service Station, Coopers Lane, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on October 25
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sbarro at Coopers Lane Service Station, Coopers Lane, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Euro Garages Ltd at Coopers Lane Service Station, Coopers Lane, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on October 25