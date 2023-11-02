Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Healthy Kitchen at Rockfield House, Gale Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Coopers Lane Service Station, Coopers Lane, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on October 25

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sbarro at Coopers Lane Service Station, Coopers Lane, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby; rated on October 26