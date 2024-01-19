Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Steki Greek Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

And Chungs Super Fry, a takeaway at 166a Warrington Road, Prescot, Knowsley was also given a score of five on January 11.