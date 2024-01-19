Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Steki Greek Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
And Chungs Super Fry, a takeaway at 166a Warrington Road, Prescot, Knowsley was also given a score of five on January 11.