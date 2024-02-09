Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Family And Friends Play Centre, at Prescot Gospel Hall, Evans Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.
And Costa Coffee, at 5a Academy Business Park, Lees Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby was also given a score of five on January 11.
It means that of Knowsley's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.