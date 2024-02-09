Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Family And Friends Play Centre, at Prescot Gospel Hall, Evans Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.

And Costa Coffee, at 5a Academy Business Park, Lees Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby was also given a score of five on January 11.

It means that of Knowsley's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.