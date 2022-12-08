Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Greenhalgh's, at 32a St Chads Parade, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
Advertisement
And Greggs, at 11 St Chads Parade, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 29.
It means that of Knowsley's 111 takeaways with ratings, 52 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.