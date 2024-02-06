'Good' rating for care home in Knowsley
A care home in Knowsley has been given a positive score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Information from the CQC reveals Huyton Hey Manor was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on November 20. The rating was published on January 5.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.