'Good' rating for care home in Knowsley

A care home in Knowsley has been given a positive score after being inspected.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Information from the CQC reveals Huyton Hey Manor was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on November 20. The rating was published on January 5.