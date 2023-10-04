'Inadequate' rating for care home in Knowsley
A care home in Knowsley has been given a negative score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Whitestone Lodge, was rated as 'inadequate' on September 27. The home was last inspected on July 26.
An 'inadequate' score means a service is severely underperforming, and normally results in it being placed under special measures by the CQC, with further checks being carried out.