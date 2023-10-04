Register
'Inadequate' rating for care home in Knowsley

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.
A care home in Knowsley has been given a negative score after being inspected.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Whitestone Lodge, was rated as 'inadequate' on September 27. The home was last inspected on July 26.

An 'inadequate' score means a service is severely underperforming, and normally results in it being placed under special measures by the CQC, with further checks being carried out.