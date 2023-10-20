Register
Knowsley establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Knowsley drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Johnny Todd, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Johnny Todd, 38 Whitefield Drive, Westvale, Kirkby was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.